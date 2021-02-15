Lai Mohammed Calls For Cancellation Of APC Membership Registration Exercise In Kwara

The Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed has called for the cancellation of the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) membership registration and revalidation exercise saying it is marred by irregularities.

The Minister made the call in Oro, Kwara State while addressing journalists after his APC membership revalidation at Oro Ward 2 polling unit 006, Ile Onikoyi.

The minister who reeled out several allegations says the registration officials failed to consult with all stakeholders before the commencement of the membership registration.

“The guidelines are also clear on how registration materials are to be handed over and distributed. It says officials for the assignment are prohibited from handing over registration forms, other materials inclusive of registration data in a manner not prescribed by the exercise to unauthorised persons, and that the materials (forms, registers, and others) are to be distributed directly to the Registration Officers, and records of the distribution area to be captured and reported accordingly,” he said.

Mohammed however called on officials to put in place a process to ensure the conduct of a credible and fair exercise that will enjoy the support and confidence of all.

He also called for the immediate disbandment of the Senator John Danboyi-led membership registration committee for Kwara State saying a vast majority of the APC stakeholders in the state have lost confidence in the committee.

Meanwhile, the state chairman of APC, Abdullahi Samari while reacting in a statement said the registration of the Minister shows that the exercise is peaceful and all-encompassing.