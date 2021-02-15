Shasha Crisis: Northern Governors Arrive Oyo, Meet Makinde Behind Closed Doors

Some governors from the Northern region have arrived in Oyo State and are currently holding a closed-door meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde.

The meeting is a part of the efforts being made to ensure that peace is given a chance following the recent conflict at Shasha market in Ibadan, the state capital.

Present at the meeting which is holding at the government house in Agodi are the governors Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), and Abubakar Bello (Niger).

Details regarding resolutions at the meeting are expected shortly.

