WTO: Okonjo-Iweala Has Brought Honour To Nigeria, Africa – Lawan

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has congratulated former Finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her emergence as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, saying she has brought more honour to Nigeria and Africa.

Lawan in a statement issued on Monday by his spokesman, Ola Awoniyi, also congratulated “Nigeria on the latest feat of its great daughter on the international stage.”

“I heartily rejoice with Dr Okonjo-Iweala on this well-deserved victory. With her latest feat, the former Nigerian Minister of Finance and Managing Director of the World Bank has again brought honour to Nigeria, Africa and women everywhere,” Lawan was quoted as saying.

The Senate President applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for standing behind her candidacy in getting the WTO top job.

He also acknowledged Okonjo-Iweala’s sterling credentials and her ultimate triumph in the prolonged contest for the very important position.

Lawan urged the new Director-General to “deploy her famed intellect, experience, energy and integrity in leading the WTO to promote global prosperity through fair trade.”

According to the Senate President, her task has been made even more onerous by the havoc that the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked on economies across the world.

He also prayed that the Almighty God would imbue her with good health and wisdom to succeed in the task.