Zimbabwe Receives First Batch Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Zimbabwe has received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced.

The President, on Monday, shared photos of a cargo plane with COVID-19 vaccines while making the announcement via his official Twitter handle.

He also announced the country will start COVID-19 vaccination this week.

“The first batch of vaccines for Zimbabwe has been successfully delivered. We start vaccinating Zimbabweans this week!

“The faster our country is protected against this virus, the faster Zimbabwe’s economy can flourish,” Mnangagwa tweeted.