Aung San Suu Kyi ‘In Good Health’: Military Junta

Updated February 16, 2021
This file photo taken on October 25, 2020 shows supporters of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party taking part in an election campaign event with a portrait of Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon. (Photo by Sai Aung Main / AFP)

 

Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi is at a “safer place” and “in good health”, according to military spokesman Zaw Min Tun.

“It’s not like they were arrested — they are staying at their houses,” the general, who became the country’s vice information minister after the coup, said during a press conference Tuesday.

“We are keeping Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and (president) U Win Myint at a safer place for their security. They are in good health.”

Suu Kyi’s lawyer and her National League for Democracy party have said they have not been able to make direct contact with her, though they believe she is under house arrest in her Naypyidaw residence.



