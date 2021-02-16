Seven Feared Killed As Explosion Rocks Zamfara

At least seven children are feared dead following an explosion that rocked Magami village in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, the Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs Abubakar Dauran, said the victims went to the bush in search of firewood when they picked an explosive devise and began playing with it, and shortly after, it exploded.

While six are said to have died instantly, others were left with various degrees of injuries.

Read Also: [Insecurity] Akeredolu Condemns Bala Mohammed For Defending Herdsmen To Carry AK-47

Those who sustained injuries were immediately rushed to a hospital in Gusau, the state capital for medical attention.

According to the Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, he later got information that one person among the victims that were hospitalized also died.

Dauran said the state had put measures in place to prevent future occurrences of such.

Meanwhile, the Police Command in the state under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police CP Abutu Yaro fdc, has created 10 additional Police Out Stations in different villages of the state.

He has also deployed Tactical and Conventional Police Personnel to the newly created outstations in order to promptly respond to distress calls and provide effective and efficient security services to the communities so that members of the public can have confidence to go about their legitimate businesses.