Lagos Govt To Vaccinate 1.5 Million Dogs For Free

The Lagos State Government says it will vaccinate no fewer than 1.5 million dogs within the next two weeks.

The government on Tuesday said the exercise will take place during the free anti-rabies vaccination campaign embarked upon to prevent deaths of animals in the state.

Ms. Abisola Olusanya, the State Commissioner for Agriculture made this known at the inauguration of the vaccination campaign held at the palace of Oba Ayangburen of Ikorodu in the Ikorodu area of the state.

The commissioner urged pet owners to bring their dogs for the exercise, noting that the government has made the exercise free of charge for the citizenry.

Olusanya informed that the exercise would take place in the five divisions of the state including Veterinary Clinic, beside LASPOTECH Second Gate, opposite Access Bank, Odogunyan, Ikorodu; Veterinary Centre, Epe Local Government Compound, Orita Marun Epe; Veterinary Clinic, opposite Bethel Church, Beside Alesh Hotel Ajah; and the Veterinary Clinic by Randle General Hospital, Benson Street, Surulere.

Others are the Veterinary Clinic at Aiyedoto Farms Settlement, Agric Road, Ojo; Veterinary Clinic on Beach Road, Opposite General Hospital, Badagry; and the Animal Hospital on Old Abeokuta Motor Road, beside LSADA’s Office, Opposite DSTV Office, Oko-Oba Agege.