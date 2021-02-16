Senate To Screen New EFCC Boss In Plenary

The screening of the nominee for the position of chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, will be done in plenary.

This was made known by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan after he read President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter to the Senate at the start of plenary on Tuesday.

“Distinguished colleagues, the screening of the EFCC chairman, designate, will be done in plenary, as is our tradition here,” he said.

No date has been announced for the screening exercise.

In his letter to the lawmakers, President Muhammdu Buhari communicated his decision to appoint the 40-year-old Bawa as the new EFCC boss and sought the Senate’s confirmation.

The appointment, the president said, is in accordance with Paragraph 2(3) of Part1, CAP E1 of EFCC Act 2004.

40-year-old Bawa is “a trained EFCC investigator with vast experience in the investigation and prosecution of Advance Fee Fraud cases, official corruption, bank fraud, money laundering, and other economic crimes.”

He is said to have undergone several specialised trainings in different parts of the world and was one of the pioneer EFCC Cadet Officers in 2005.

Bawa holds a B.Sc degree in Economics, and Masters in International Affairs and Diplomacy.

EFCC Detective With 17-Year Experience

Abdulrasheed Bawa graduated from the Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics (Second Class Upper) in 2001.

Bawa, who joined the EFCC as an Assistant Detective Superintendent (ADS) in 2004, also holds a Master’s degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy which he obtained from the same university in 2012.

According to his CV, Bawa has spent 17 years working with the EFCC as a detective, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Laws degree at the University of London.

He was part of the pioneer EFCC Cadet Officers, course one, 2005.

He rose through the ranks to become a Deputy Chief Detective Superindent (DCDS), a position he has been holding since 2016 up till the time of his nomination as the anti-graft agency’s substantive chairman.

He has vast investigation experience and has been part of the prosecution of advance fee fraud, official corruption, bank fraud, money laundering, and other economic and financial crimes related offences.