Advertisement

Banditry: Zamfara Governor Meets President Buhari In Abuja

Channels Television  
Updated February 17, 2021

 

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday received Governor Mohammed Mattawalle of Zamfara State at the State House in Abuja.

The President later held a closed-door meeting with the governor.

The governor after the meeting told journalists at the presidential villa that he was summoned by the President to brief him on the security situation in his state.

He said 358 special police forces have been deployed by the Federal Government to the state to tackle banditry.

He also asked governors from Northern states to embrace RUGA as a strategic means of ending the farmer/herders crisis.

Zamfara State is one of the states confronted with the challenges of banditry.

Governor Mattawalle’s administration has pardoned bandits lately under the campaign which seek a peace deal for the bandits to lay down their arms so that peace can be restored in Zamfara and other parts of Nigeria.

 



More on Local

Kagara Abduction: We Must Stop Rewarding Criminality – Atiku Abubakar

Kagara Abduction Suggests Failure Of FG To Provide Safe Learning Space

Ensure Safe Release Of Students And Teachers Abducted In Niger, SERAP Tells FG

PHOTOS: FG Delegation, IGP, Others In Niger State Following Students’ Abduction

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV