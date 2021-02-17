Four Mobile Police Officers Killed By Suspected Boko Haram Insurgents In Yobe

Four Mobile Police officers have been confirmed dead on Tuesday after suspected Boko Haram insurgents invaded the Bayamari community in the Bursari local government council of Yobe State.

The Police spokesman, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim confirmed to journalists that two civilians had also died of suspected trauma as a result of a heavy gun battle between the security personnel and the attackers.

Although the military is yet to confirm the attack, a local source reveals that a boarding Secondary School located in the community was also razed down by the suspected Boko Haram insurgents but no student was harmed.

Bayamari is 130 kilometers north of Damaturu the state capital which has not been under attack in the past four years despite the several attacks on its environs.