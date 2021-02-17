Fulham Draws 1-1 At Burnley, Now 6 Points From Safety In EPL

Fulham missed the opportunity to close to within four points of Premier League survival as Burnley came back from a goal down to salvage a 1-1 draw on Wednesday.

Scott Parker’s men had breathed new life into the relegation battle with a highly impressive 2-0 win at Everton on Sunday for their first win in 13 league games.

Another victory would have had Newcastle looking over their shoulder and the visitors went in front at Turf Moor with a hint of fortune four minutes into the second-half.

Joachim Andersen attempted an audacious backheel volley from Ademola Lookman’s corner and the ball ricocheted off Ola Aina’s chest and into the net, with Robbie Brady unable to clear at the back post.

The lead lasted just three minutes as Burnley also got lucky when Ashley Barnes’s miscontrol wrongfooted Alphonse Areola and allowed the striker an easier finish.

A point narrows Newcastle’s advantage over the bottom three to six points, while Burnley remain eight points clear of the drop zone and edge up to 15th.

Manchester City are in action later on Wednesday when they travel to Everton aiming to extend their lead at the top of the table to 10 points.