Insecurity: Nigerian Governors Hold Closed-Door Meeting In Abuja

Nigerian Governors’ Forum has met behind closed doors at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja

Among the governors present were those of Kano, Edo, Oyo, Ekiti, Imo, Sokoto, Bauchi and Niger.

The current security situation in the country forms the main agenda of the meeting.

This comes on the heels of the abduction of some students and teachers of Government Science College Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State by gunmen.

Channels Television gathered that the bandits stormed the school in the early hours of today and were dressed in military uniform before shooting sporadically into the air.

Following the abduction, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the armed forces and police to ensure the safe return of students and officials abducted by gunmen.

President Buhari also dispatched a team of security chiefs to coordinate the rescue operation.

Today’s unfortunate attack comes less than three months after scores of students were abducted from the Government Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State. They were, however, released by their kidnappers after some days.

Niger State has in the past days seen a spike in kidnapping by gunmen. A few days back, armed men attacked a bus belonging to the Niger State Transport Authority (NSTA) along Minna-Zungeru Road and abducted at least 21 passengers.

The state governor, Abubakar Bello had condemned the abduction, promising to secure the release of the passengers.