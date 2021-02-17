Kagara Abduction: I Call Them Terrorists Not Bandits – Niger Senator

The lawmaker representing Niger East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Sani Musa, has said the abductors of the students of Government Science College, Kagara, in Niger State, were terrorists and not bandits.

He stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

“There is no presence of anybody but the bandits. I don’t call them bandits, I call them terrorists,” the lawmaker said.

“It has happened in Chibok, it has happened in Dapchi, it has happened in Kankara, it has happened in Kagara, we cannot guarantee where next, so, necessary steps have to be taken.”

Senator Musa also said that no one knows the next school or state bandits will attack in the country.

The lawmaker’s comments come hours after gunmen invaded the college, sot sporadically with one student feared killed and several others abducted.

Some teachers and their family members residing within the college staff quarters were also said to have been abducted by the gunmen.

Following the unfortunate incident, Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, ordered the immediate closure of all boarding schools in the bandit-ravaged areas.

The Senate had also asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on security without further delay.