Three-Year-Old Killed, Houses Destroyed As Fire Guts IDP Camp In Maiduguri

An Internally Displaced Person Camp in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, has been gutted by fire.

The inferno occurred on Wednesday morning, at the Custom House IDP camp on the outskirts of Maiduguri metropolis, destroying 620 makeshift houses and leaving one child dead.

Channels Television gathered that the child was a three-year-old girl who was asleep when the incident started.

Her parents were said to have gone to the farm at the time of the incident, while her siblings ran for safety, leaving her behind.