PHOTOS: FG Delegation, IGP, Others In Niger State Following Students’ Abduction

A Federal Government delegation including National Security Adviser (NSA) Mohammed Babagana Monguno and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu are currently in Minna, Niger State capital.

Also part of the delegation is the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; and the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi.

The delegation is in Niger State as efforts to rescue the abducted students of the Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State, intensify

President Muhammadu Buhari has also dispatched to Minna, Niger State a delegation team of security chiefs to coordinate the rescue operation and meet with state officials, community leaders, as well as parents and staff of the College.

Some gunmen had earlier on Wednesday morning gained access to the school around 2:00 am, dressed in military uniform, shooting sporadically into the air.

The school principal who escaped from the attack confirmed to Channels Television that the operation started from the staff quarters where they abducted members of staff including a couple before they gained access to the students’ hostels.

Other sources say some students escaped after the raid while a headcount is being conducted at the school to ascertain the actual number of missing students.

See below more photos of the Federal Government delegation in Minna…