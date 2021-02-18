24 Hours After Kagara Attack, Gunmen Kill One, Abduct 10 In Niger

Barely 24 hours after the abduction of 41 school students, teachers, and family members from Government Science College Kagara, gunmen have again attacked some communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

A resident is said to have been killed and at least two others injured while a yet-to-be ascertained number of persons have been abducted.

The villages attacked include Sarkin Zama, Lagbe (Bakin Kogi), Siyiko, Kokki, and other adjoining villages, all in Gurmana ward of Shiroro LGA.

Confirming the incident to Channels Television via a telephone conversation, the Co-Convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths, Sani Kokki said the attack took place on Wednesday night while the state was still grappling with the shock of the abduction of students, teachers, and others at GSSS Kagara.

According to Mr. Kokki, the gunmen stormed the villages in large numbers heavily armed.

He said the attack. which lasted for hours, claimed at least one life with two persons injured.

One person was shot in the eye while the other was shot around the armpit.

Those who sustained injuries have been rushed to Kuta General Hospital and are being treated.

Kagara Attack

Niger is the largest state in the country and shares a border with the Federal Capital Territory.

Bandit assaults are not unfamiliar in the region, but Wednesday’s school attack, reminiscent of similar events in Chibok, Dapchi, and Kankara, earned national attention.

The President swiftly condemned the attack and ordered security agencies to ensure the safe return of students and officials abducted by the gunmen.

The Niger State government also ordered the immediate closure of all boarding schools in the bandit-ravaged areas of the state.

On Thursday, the State Ministry of Education released a list containing the name of people that have been abducted.