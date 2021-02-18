Advertisement

Nigeria Has Many Ungovernable Spaces, Says Buratai

Channels Television  
Updated February 18, 2021
A file photo of Ex-Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.

 

The immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai on Thursday said there are many ungovernable spaces in Nigeria, leading to widespread insecurity.

General Buratai, who retired in January, made the remark while being screened at the National Assembly for an ambassadorial position.

Buratai lamented that terrorists have permeated the Nigerian society and won several communities to their side.

He said the solution requires a multi-pronged approach and military warfare alone is not the solution.

Government, he added, must provide infrastructure in infiltrated communities to win over the people and that it will take another twenty years to resolve the current crisis.

 

More to follow . . .



More on Local

Nigeria’s Next War Will Be In The Forests – Ex-Military Chief

We Are Totally Opposed To Ethnic Profiling Of Crimes – NGF

Insecurity: I Don’t Visit Abuja For Solution, I Do My Job In Kogi – Yahaya Bello

Buhari Appoints Ogbonnaya Orji As NEITI’s Executive Secretary

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV