Nigeria’s Next War Will Be In The Forests – Ex-Military Chief

Former Chief of Defence Staff, Abayomi Olonisakin, on Thursday said Nigerian’s next warfare and crisis will be in the forests.

The retired military general made the remark while being screened at the National Assembly for an ambassadorial position.

According to Olonisakin, a research he conducted on forests three years ago showed that Nigeria has over one thousand forest reserves and there is an urgent need to man and protect the forests which have become hideouts for criminals.

