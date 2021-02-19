Alleged Money Laundering: Abdulrasheed Maina Renews Application For Fresh Bail

A former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Mr Abdulrasheed Maina has renewed his application for a fresh bail as he informed a Federal high court in Abuja that he needs the urgent attention of a medical practitioner.

At the resumed hearing of the application, counsel to Mister Maina prayed the court to grant the defendant bail on grounds of deteriorating health as he assures the court that his client has sworn an undertaking dismissing any likelihood of jumping bail.

In opposition to the bail application, Counsel to the EFCC argued that the application by the defendant on account of Ill health may afford him another opportunity to jump bail as he insists that the defendant’s condition is not life-threatening to warrant him been flown abroad for medical attention.

The Prosecutor argues that the defendant is entitled to a medical practitioner but cannot choose the medical facility to attend. He adds that the high blood pressure suffered by the defendant is a result of mismanagement on his part as he promised that the anti-graft will provide the defendant with a specialist.

The trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, after listening to the parties adjourned the matter to the 24 and 25th of February, 202 for the hearing of the substantive motion and ruling.