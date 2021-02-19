Kagara Abduction: Niger Governor Speaks On Rumoured Release Of Abductees

Niger State Governor Abubakar Bello on Friday briefed journalists on the rumoured release of abducted students, staff, and other persons from the Government Science Secondary School, Kagara.

Information about the purported release of the abductees started filtering out on Thursday night.

Channels Television however reached out to the spokesperson to Governor Abubakar Bello, Mary Noel-Berje who said the Governor would be briefing journalists today by 11:am.

According to her, the issues of the release of the abductees cannot be treated as a matter of speculation.

Governor Bello in his address at the Government House in Minna, the state capital, said, “Regarding the event of the past few days where we have two serious cases of kidnappings –the NTSA (Niger State Transport Authority) bus that was kidnapped (with passengers). And the second event took place at the Secondary School in Kagara.

“As at this moment, we do not have any additional information to give apart from the one given earlier on, yesterday. But I want to assure you that we are doing everything we can, we are interfacing with the local communities, with federal authorities and our own state authorities to ensure that we recover the victims safely.

“Our utmost priority right now is to make sure we bring them back home safe and that is exactly what we are going to do. So, there hasn’t been any information I can give you at this moment but once we have anything for you, we will let you know.”

Responding to a question on the purported release of the abductees, the governor said, “Everything that is being said out there is rumour and in situations like this, we cannot work with rumour, it has to be confirmed. Yes, we’ve been receiving different rumours from different people within villages but we are still treating those as rumour until processed and confirmed.”

The governor urged the parents and families of the abducted persons not to despair, adding that the government hopes to secure their release in hours or days.

He added that adequate security personnel have also been deployed to Kagara town and environs to boost security in the area, which according to him has also boosted the morale of the people.