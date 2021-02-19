Ondo Community Challenges Police To Produce Killers Of Their King

The leaders of the Ifon community, the headquarters of the Ose Local Government Area in Ondo State whose monarch, the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adewusi was shot and killed by suspected bandits in November 2020 have called on the police to fish out the perpetrators of the wicked act.

The leaders equally frowned at the invitation of their four elders by the police over the alleged killing of a cow in a nearby settlement.

Addressing newsmen on the issue, the President of the Ifon Development Union, Chief Femi Awani said the police invitation was based on a petition by one herdsman, Abdulahi, who claimed one of his cows was killed last month.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Kill Mobile Policeman In Delta

Awani disclosed that those invited by the police were among the community leaders temporarily holding forth following the death of their king. He mentioned the leaders invited to include Chief Ekon, Chief Olijewu, Hon Saliu Omotoso, Hon Olaniyi Eni-Olotu as well as the Chief hunter of the town.

According to Awani, another petition by one Alhaji Usman prompted the police to deploy men from the FIB Tactical Command Squad to ensure the invited leaders go to Abuja to answer the petition.

He revealed that the petition to the Force headquarters, Abuja was not only about killing of cow but alleged criminal conspiracy, a threat to life, and attempted kidnapping.

Chief Awani appealed to the Inspector General of Police(IGP) Adamu Mohammed to determine the authenticity of the letter which they saw as a ploy to intimidate the people of the community, adding that it might be a ploy to release some herders who were arrested for kidnapping around the community.