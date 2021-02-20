Alleged Disobedience Of Court Orders: Home Owners Call out AMCON

Residents and landlords of Victory Park Estate, Lekki, Lagos have asked President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to call the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) to order over alleged disobedience to court orders.

The estate spans almost 50 hectares and is one of the gated communities along the Lekki Peninsula Scheme 1.

The residents are accusing AMCON and its receiver-manager of outright disregard for law and order and illegal use of official powers.

They have also accused AMCON of harassment and persecution of the legitimate residents and owners of the estate despite pending court cases and orders.

Two of such cases were filed by Mrs. Bose Ibude and Okechukwu Okoli alongside his wife against AMCON and its Receiver/Manager, Lanre Olaoluwa.