Bandits Kill Father And Son, Kidnap Nine Others In Kaduna

Bandits have killed a man and his son during an attack in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the bandits invaded Baka Village in Igabi local government on Saturday.

During the process, Aruwan said the gunmen attacked the residence of one Sale Musa and shot the man and his son, Amiru Musa to death.

The bandits had a week ago killed the brother of the late Sale, Dan’azumi and his son.

According to the Commissioner, the bandits operating in groups, also abducted nine people, mostly women and children.

He also said that troops based in the Sabon Birni general area were able to engage the bandits in a gun battle, and succeeded in rescuing 13 captives from one of the bandit groups, while another group had earlier escaped with another set of hostages.