Okorocha Invited For Questioning Over Imo Hotel – Police

The Imo State Police Command on Sunday said ex-governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, has been invited for questioning by the Commissioner of Police, Nasiru Mohammed.

Speaking to Channels Television, the spokesman of the State Police Command, Orlando Ikeokwu, said the invitation followed Okorocha’s alleged involvement and forceful entry into a property that was confiscated by the state government few days ago.

According to him, the command received a distress call that there was commotion and violence at Royal spring palm hotel located at Akachi road in Owerri, allegedly linked to Okorocha’s wife, Nkechi.

He said in order to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in the state, the police swung into action to maintain peace and invited the ex-governor who was said to have forcefully gained access into the premises with his security details without any notice to the state government or security operatives.

To the police spokesman, Okorocha’s action led to a fracas between the security details of the ex-governor and operatives attached to the sealed property and several vehicles were damaged while some people sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police has ordered a full investigation to ascertain what actually transpired.