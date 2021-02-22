Adesua, Banky W Announce Delivery Of Baby Boy

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Olubankole Wellington popularly known as Banky W, and wife, Adesua Etomi have announced the delivery of their first child.

The couple both took to Instagram to share photos of their maternity shoot in celebration of Adesua’s birthday, today, February 22.

Adesua in her post said their bundle of joy arrived four weeks ago.

“You have a track record of keeping your word. Ọlọrun Agbaye o, you are mighty.

“4 weeks ago I received the best birthday gift ever. Our Son,” Adesua said in her post.

Banky W while announcing the birth of their baby boy paid tributes to his wife describing her as beautiful and strong.

He also appreciated God for turning their tears into triumph and for making everything beautiful in his time.

See his post below…

Happy birthday to my lady, my love and Purpose Partner,

My world, my wife and Baby Mama.

I didn’t think it was possible for you to be more beautiful than you already were… but I was wrong.

Because you’re not just beautiful, you’re strong.

You’re grace and favour personified, and you’re so much more.

Words cannot properly express how grateful I am for you, how much I love you, or what we’ve been through.

I’m thankful that you’re mine

And that God made everything beautiful in His time

He turned our tears into triumph, and our loss into laughter

He’s changed our lives forever, here’s to the next (and best) chapter

Nothing I can say or do can top what He gave us

My baby had a baby and he’s everything we prayed for

@adesuaetomi

Happy birthday “Mama Zaiah”

I love you SCATTER.

The couple got married in November 2017 at a destination white wedding in Cape Town, South Africa after they shut down Lagos with their star-studded traditional wedding.