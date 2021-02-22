COVID-19: Nigeria To Receive Four Million Doses Of AstraZeneca Vaccine Very Soon – FG

The Federal Government has said that Nigeria would receive four million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine very soon.

The chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha disclosed this on Monday during a press briefing in Abuja.

He said the “PTF has been assured that Nigeria shall receive the initial four million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines very soon and Nigerians will be adequately informed on developments.”

According to him, “multi-sectoral machinery will be deployed to enhance the logistics to the “last-mile administration” processes that have been put in place.”

Mustapha also called for the cooperation and support of all Nigerians, noting that “this will involve community mobilization, training, transportation, storage, operations, etc.”

The real work involves every sub-national entity, the Communities, the citizens, and the Civil Societies. We crave your cooperation and support to achieve this. The Honorable Minister of Health and the Executive Director (NPHCDA) will elaborate on this during this briefing.

While reassuring the citizens that no stone will be left unturned in the effort to access “safe and efficacious vaccines,” the PTF Chairman pleaded for patience and vigilance, pleading on the masses not to procure uncertified vaccines from the black market.

