Google To Resume Political Ads, Easing Ban Imposed Last Month

Updated February 22, 2021
This file photo taken on February 14, 2020 shows the Google logo in Brussels. Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP
Google said Monday it would lift its ban on political ads on its platform imposed last month following the turmoil surrounding the violent uprising at the US Capitol.

A Google statement to AFP said the internet giant would from Wednesday lift the ban which was ordered to comply with its “sensitive events” policy.

“We will continue to rigorously enforce our ads policies, which strictly prohibit demonstrably false information that could significantly undermine trust in elections or the democratic process,” the statement said.

The prohibition ordered January 13 notably blocked any ads which sought to undermine the credibility of the US presidential election ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The internet giant said at the time it was pausing all political ads along with ads referencing impeachment, President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration or protests in Washington because they could be used “to exploit the event or amplify misleading information.”



