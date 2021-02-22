Gunmen Abduct UNIPORT Lecturer, Rivers Traditional Ruler

Gunmen have abducted a lecturer with the University of Port Harcourt, Dr Jones Ayuwo, and a first-class traditional ruler in Rivers State.

Ayuwo of the department of Linguistics and Communications Studies in UNIPORT was abducted on Sunday night along the Andoni-Ogoni road while returning from the Local Government Area of Andoni after a function by his Local Language Bible Translation committee which he serves as the secretary.

Three journalists with the Rivers State Government-owned Television who went for the coverage of the event were also attacked with their valuables and camera were taken from them.

The spokesperson of the University of Port Harcourt, Samuel Kpenu who confirmed the abduction to Channels Television said no contact has been made with the family or the institution.

READ ALSO: All States Should Manage Their Forests, Say South-West Governors

Ayuwo whose wife is the bursar in the University of Port Harcourt also serves as a member of the Governing Council of Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Rumuola, Rivers State.

At about the same time the University of Port Harcourt lecturer was abducted, gunmen also stormed the palace of a First Class Traditional Ruler, King Aaron Ikuru of Ikuru Town in Andoni Local Government Area and whisked him away.

These attacks which come two weeks after the abduction of a female journalist with The Nigeria Television Authority in Rivers State bring to bear some of the challenges the new Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday, who assumed duty on Friday, February 19 will have to grapple with.

The spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni said the command has received the report of the abductions but yet to release detailed information.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives member representing Andoni-Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency, Awaji-Inombe Abiante has called for the immediate release of the abductees.

Honourable Abiante in a statement he personally signed described the abduction of the first class traditional ruler as a desecration of the culture and belief of the people.

He also said the abduction of Dr Jones Ayuwo who was “on an assignment for the betterment and development of the area impedes development.”

He lamented that the attacks portray Andoni in a bad light and must be condemned by all.