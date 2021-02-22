Monday Update: A Fatal Crash, Hope For Kagara Abductees And A 48-Hour Ultimatum

Good morning.

It’s a new week. We are leading with the military plane crash in Abuja, the rescue mission of the Kagara abductees, and a 48-hour ultimatum from the army chief.

A Fatal Plane Crash

Seven Air Force officials died after their military plane crashed in Abuja shortly after take-off from the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport on Sunday.

The cause is still being investigated but the Air Force has released the names of the officers who died in the Beechcraft Kingair B3501 plane crash.

The officers were en route to Niger State on a surveillance mission, as part of the military’s efforts to secure the release of the abducted students and staff of Government Science Secondary School, Kagara.

Condolence: President Muhammadu Buhari said he was deeply saddened by the news and joined Nigerians in mourning the unfortunate loss of the dedicated and courageous officials who died in the line of duty.

Hope In Kagara Rescue Operation

It’s almost a week since staff and students of GSSS Kagara were abducted by bandits in Niger State. They are yet to regain their freedom.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, said the general location of the Kagara abductees has been identified.

“The students of Kagara are located around Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State which I believe very soon they would be back home,” the governor said.

Kaduna: In another attack, bandits have killed a man and his son during an attack on Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

Ogun: Police in the state say they have arrested three herdsmen for their alleged role in the attack on Bamajo village in Ayetoro, Yewa North.

Army Chief Gives Ultimatum

The Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru, has given a 48-hour ultimatum for troops to clear out Marte and three other communities in Borno state of terrorists.

Boko Haram had last week hoisted its flags in parts of Marte, but the military has been on a voracious offensive. On Friday, the military successfully repelled attacks on Dikwa, another Borno community.

Quote: “In the last few days we have had attacks in your Area of Responsibility,” Attahiru said. “It is now high time we get back and fight through and support our forces ahead of you. Areas around Marte, Chukungudu, Krenoa, and Kirta Wulgo must be cleared in the next 48 hours . . . Go there and do the needful and I will be right behind you. Ensure you do your job, and do your job well.”

Orlu: Calm appears to have returned to the south-east city after a military operation against illegal camps caused residents to panic.

What else is happening?

Herdsmen: Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Kayode Fayemi, has reiterated that open grazing is no longer acceptable in Nigeria.

Price hike: The federal government met with Organised Labour late Sunday to discuss the impending increase in petrol prices and electricity tariffs.

SERAP: The civil rights organisation has asked the President to order the probe of the alleged missing billions from the Universal Basic Education Commission and State Universal Basic Education boards.

Rochas Okorocha: The former Imo State Governor is in police custody over his involvement in a property dispute in his home state.

Watch: Our correspondent Dare Idowu, in this special report, attempts to connect the dots of the possible causes of pipeline explosions in Nigeria.

Ebola: Four people have now died from a new outbreak of the deadly disease in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where people are reportedly resisting measures to contain the spread.

Serie A: Romelu Lukaku was instrumental as Inter Milan beat city rivals AC Milan 3-0 to extend their lead at the top of the league.

