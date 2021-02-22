NPFL 21: Abia Warriors Thrash Warri Wolves, Heartland Hold Sunshine Stars In Akure

Abia Warriors gave Warri Wolves some good spanking on matchday 11 of the Nigeria Professional Football League to record their third win of the season.

The match played at the Okigwe Township Stadium ended 4-1 in favour of the Warriors who are gradually finding their rhythm after a bad start to the campaign.

As early as three minutes into the match, Sunday Williams opened scoring for coach Imama Amapakabo’s team but it didn’t take long before Chukwuemeka Obioma levelled up for the visitors.

Just before half-time, Godwin Obaje capitalised on poor defending by Warri Wolves to double the lead of the Warriors.

In the second half, Obaje got his brace while Paul Samson scored in the 81st minute to wrap up a fine performance for Abia Warriors who are now 16th on the log with 12 points.

In Akure, Sadeeq Yusuf scored his eighth goal of the season to rescue a point for Sunshine in their tie against Heartland of Owerri. It was the Naze Millionaires who scored the first goal through Pascal Eze in the 16th minute and made the hosts to work till the 70th minute when Yusuf equalized from the spot. The match ended 1-1.

In Nnewi, FC Ifeanyi Ubah added hope to their campaign with a 3-0 win over Katsina United while MFM FC also bounced back with a 2-0 victory over Adamawa United in Lagos. Najeem Adeyinka and Oladapo Alabi scored the goals for the Olukoya boys.

Lobi Stars also returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Kano Pillars in Makurdi. Austin Ogunye’s goal in the fifth minute was good enough to deliver three points for coach Kabiru Dogo’s team that has failed to record a win in their last five games.

Rangers International Football Club climbed to 4th on the log after a hard fought 1-0 win over the in-form Kwara United. Chiamaka Madu’s goal in first half secured the sixth win of the season for the Flying Antelopes.

At the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna, Faisal Ahmed’s goal ensured Jigawa Golden Stars beat Nasarawa United 1-0 to record their fifth win of the season.

NIGERIA PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Abia Warriors 4 Warri Wolves 1

Sunshine Stars 1 Heartland 1

FC Ifeanyi Ubah 3 Katsina United 0

MFM FC 2 Adamawa United 0

Lobi Stars 1 Kano Pillars 0

Rangers Int’l 1 Kwara United 0

Jigawa Golden Stars 1 Nasarawa United 0