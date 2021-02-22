Police Brutality: Petitioner Demands ₦200m Compensation For Amputated Leg

The National Human Rights Commission Independent Investigation Panel has been asked to compel the Nigeria Police Force to pay a compensation of ₦200 million to a petitioner, Kingsley Kalu who allegedly lost his left leg as a result of an accidental discharge from the rifle of Daniel Akpabio of the FCT Police Command.

At the resumed sitting of the panel in Abuja on Monday, Kalu said that his left leg was amputated in 2017 after there was an accidental discharge from the rifle of a police officer who has been dismissed from the force.

He also asked for a refund of all the hospital bills procured by him and an artificial limb, claiming the police only gave him ₦150,000 since the incident occurred.

According to the petitioner, the lawyer to the police opposed the request for compensation to be paid by the Force as he insists that the right person to compensate the petitioner is the dismissed officer, Daniel Akpabio.

After listening to the oral testimony of the petitioner and the cross-examination by the police, the Chairman of the panel, Justice Suleiman Galadima fixed March 24 for the re-examination of the petitioner.