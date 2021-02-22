Taraba Resident Doctors Suspend Strike, Lose Member To COVID-19

The Association of Resident Doctors in Taraba State has suspended its over seven-week-old indefinite strike action.

This is sequel to the state government’s intervention in meeting some of its demands, while others are receiving attention at various levels.

President of the association, Ahmed Gabriel disclosed this to journalists at a press briefing in Jalingo, the state capital.

“The strike action is hereby suspended with effect from 12:00am (midnight) today 22nd february 2021. All ARD members are hereby directed to report to their various stations and LGA to resume work by 8:00am tomorrow 23/02/2021,” he said.

Regrettably, the association lost one of its members, Dr Ameh Eneojo to coronavirus disease and Lassa fever complications in the course of the strike.

“During the course of the strike, the association lost one of our dear colleagues in the person of Dr Ameh Eneojo Sunday to COVID-19 and Lassa fever, who died from renal complications on the 5th February 2021 while on transit after being referred to Irrua specialist hospital, Edo state for further treatment due to lack of Lassa fever specific dialysis machine within the state.

“This further reiterates the need for Lassa fever infectious disease diagnostic and treatment centre in Taraba State where this disease is endemic and has claimed lots of lives of healthcare workers and the populace.”

The association called on Governor Darius Ishaku to help facilitate the installation and activation of the molecular laboratory with PCR machines as donated by the northeast development commission at the state specialist hospital for quick diagnosis of Lassa fever patients.

They also appealed that the state government immortalizes their deceased colleague by naming the center after him.

According to the association, should the government not meet its remaining demands, the resident doctors would not hesitate to down tool.

The resident doctors had embarked on the strike action on December 24, 2020 to press home some of its demands which includes, lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), non-payment of COVID-19 inducement and hazard allowances, implementation of 100% adjusted CONMESS, skipping and minimum wage, among several others.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has also reached out to the resident doctors in appreciation for the show of love in view of the public outcry for their return.

NMA Chairman in the state, Dr Nkantah Uwem, said that strike actions are preventable, should the government do the right thing.

He noted that the industrial action has done more damage than good as some of the doctors have fled the state for greener pasture.