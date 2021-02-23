‘No More Accidental Discharge’: 10 Promises Made By New Rivers CP

The new Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Eboka Friday, Tuesday held his first media briefing since he was posted to take charge of police affairs in the state.

He addressed reporters at the State Police Command Headquarters in Port Harcourt, the state capital in south-south Nigeria.

Friday assured the residents that under his watch, the command would tackle all forms of insecurity to a standstill by relying on intelligence gathering and the use of technology.

He also promised to end arrest by proxy, human rights abuse, and any form of indiscipline by police personnel in Rivers.

Below are some of the promises made by the police commissioner at the press briefing:

…I promise to do my utmost best to justify the confidence reposed in me. My primary assignment is to secure the lives and property of the good people of Rivers State with integrity, politeness, and civility.

As you all know, Rivers State is strategic to the economic fortunes of the country. It, therefore, follows that so much needs to be done to curtail and minimize the security challenges arising therefrom, given the peculiar social-economic environment and the volume of human traffic, including foreign nationals in the state.

…Let me state categorically that I am here in the state to tackle crime and criminality headlong, in line with the vision and mission of the Inspector General of Police, in accordance with international best practices, rule of law, and respect for fundamental human rights.

I shall uphold the tenets of democratic policing and ensure that innocent citizens do not suffer infractions from my officers. No efforts will be spared in dealing with all criminal elements in the state. Total war is thus declared against violent crimes like armed robbery, cultism, and kidnapping etc.

We shall deploy technology and also rely on other sources of generating information/ intelligence in the discharge of our duties.

In line with the IGP’s directives, my administration has no room for corrupt officers. HODs/DPOs are to closely monitor their men while a monitoring team will go round to apprehend erring officers. Members of the public are free to report the conduct of such officers to members of the Management Team or the Police PRO.

Under my watch, no person shall be detained unjustly. Arrest by proxy is unlawful and will not be tolerated. No person shall be arrested for someone else’s offence.

No more accidental discharge. Defaulters will be charged appropriately, while their DPOs will be queried. Force order 237 will remain a subject of lecture on a weekly basis.

My men and I shall be professional in dealing with all issues. This involves a high level of neutrality and fairness. Officers shall display commitment to their duties and ensure their men are regularly visited in their beats. Officers who perform well shall be rewarded, while those who prefer to remain lackadaisical will be withdrawn and punished.

Foot and vehicular patrols will be more noticeable under my watch. HODs/DPOs are to redeploy 50 per cent of their men in admin offices on these duties.