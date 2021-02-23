Advertisement

Prince Philip Doing ‘OK’, Says Prince William

Channels Television  
Updated February 23, 2021
Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge wears a face mask because of the pandemic as he visits a coronavirus vaccination centre at Kings Lynn Corn Exchange in King’s Lynn, eastern England, on February 22, 2021.  (Photo by Arthur Edwards / various sources / AFP)

 

 

Prince William said Monday that his 99-year-old grandfather Prince Philip is doing “OK” after spending nearly a week in hospital.

Questioned by journalists while visiting a vaccination centre in eastern England, second-in-line to the throne William, 38, said: “Yes, he’s OK, they’re keeping an eye on him.”

He then gave a wink.

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband for 73 years, was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday evening as a “precautionary measure” after he felt unwell, Buckingham Palace said.

Palace sources said that his admission was not coronavirus-related and that he was in good spirits.

William’s father Prince Charles visited his father in hospital on Saturday but did not comment on his state of health.



