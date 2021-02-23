Spotify Launches In Nigeria, Ghana

International music streaming giant, Spotify, has expanded its operation into more than 80 new markets around the world, including Nigeria and Ghana.

Spotify “is embarking on a sweeping expansion that will introduce the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service available to more than a billion people in 80+ new markets around the world, and add 36 languages to our platform,” a company statement said on Monday.

“These moves represent Spotify’s broadest market expansion to date.”

The Swedish company enters a Nigerian music streaming market which boasts of services such as Apple Music, Boomplay, and YouTube Music.

Spotify was one of the trending terms on Nigerian Twitter, as of Tuesday evening, as major artists began to promote their songs on the platform.