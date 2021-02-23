Troops Recover Marte, Kill Scores Of Terrorists – Army Spokesman

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday said it had recovered New Marte in Borno State from the grip of Boko Haram terrorists.

The Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru, had on Sunday given the troops a 48-hour ultimatum to recover the town.

“The troops backed by air cover from the Nigerian Air force , successfully charged through Marte town, destroying several Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) and landmines laced across their routes and killing scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and successfully recovered the town,” a statement signed by army spokesman Brigadier-General Mohammed Yerima, said.

“The gallant troops are currently in total control of the general area. Details soon.”

‘Morale is High’

The terrorists had hoisted their flag in parts of Marte last week after repeated attacks on the community, according to military sources,

On Sunday, Major General Attahiru, while visiting Dikwa local government in Borno, gave the troops on the ground a 48-hour marching order for the clearance of Marte and three other communities in Borno state.

“In the last few days we have had attacks in your Area of Responsibility: it is now high time we get back and fight through and support our forces ahead of you. Areas around Marte, Chukungudu, Krenoa, and Kirta Wulgo must be cleared in the next 48 hours,” he said.

“You can rest assured of all the support required in this very onerous task. I have just spoken to your Theatre Commander, General Officer Commanding, you cannot let this nation down. Go there and do the needful and I will be right behind you. Ensure you do your job, and do your job well.

“They have presented certain issues that came up, sooner rather than later we would address; where there are no adequate A and B vehicles we would provide with these few remarks. I wish you well on the operation and I know the morale is high.”