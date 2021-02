Turkish Women’s Cup: Super Falcons Thrash Equatorial Guinea 9-0

The Super Falcons of Nigeria confirmed their status as African champions by thrashing Equatorial Guinea’s Nzalang National 9-0 in their third and final match of the Turkish Women’s Cup competition played at the Emir Sports Complex in Antalya on Tuesday morning.

Captain Asisat Oshoala bagged four of the total with goals in the 11th, 13th (penalties), 26th, and 85th minute, while defender Gloria Ogbonna (8th minute), Uchenna Kanu (36th), Charity Adule (38th), new invitee Toni Oyedupe Payne (43rd) and Gift Monday (69th) also scored to condemn the two-time African champions to a humiliating defeat.

Overall, the Nzalang National scored no goal at the tournament, lost all three matches, and conceded a total of 16 goals.

The Super Falcons will keep the bragging rights after winning all three matches, scored 11 goals, and conceded nothing.

Defender Gloria Ogbonna opened the scoring as early as the 8th minute, before Oshoala, four-time African Woman Player of the Year, netted twice from six yards as the Guineans conceded penalties within two minutes.

Oshoala, who was Player of the Tournament and Top Scorer at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Canada in 2014, made it four in the 26th minute, before former junior international Uchenna Kanu, Charity Adule, and Oyedupe Payne ensured a 7-0 half-time lead.

The Falcons simply cruised in the second half with Gift Monday, in the 69th, and Oshoala with another goal five minutes to the end.