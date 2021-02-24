Bawa Denies Selling Assets Seized By EFCC In Port Harcourt

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The newly confirmed Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa has denied selling off any assets seized by the commission in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Capital.

He made this known on Wednesday while being screened for the new position by the Senate.

According to him, the EFCC chairman has no power to dispose of assets.

Bawa further explained that it is the sole responsibility of the secretary of the commission.

The new EFCC boss also gave an assurance that under his administration, the commission must recover all stolen assets for the betterment of Nigerians.

He said he will work with strategic partners around the world to see that Nigeria benefits from the repatriation of assets stolen from her coffers.

According to Mr. Bawa, the EFCC will achieve its independent objective by sharing information with its partners.

During the screening by the lawmakers, Bawa assured the lawmakers that the Constitution will guide his actions, should he be confirmed as EFCC Chairman.

He promised that at the end of his tenure, the EFCC will be a better place than he met it, noting that his training by the FBI and the National Crime Agency of the United States and the United Kingdom respectively will come in handy.

Responding to questions regarding what he will do differently from his predecessors, Mr. Bawa said he will reposition the commission by ensuring that it strengthens its standard operating procedures and improve on them.

He also stated that there will be more transparency and accountability.