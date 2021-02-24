COVID-19: Nigeria Records Less Than 700 Cases For Four Consecutive Days

Nigeria on Tuesday confirmed 571 new COVID-19 cases, continuing its low-daily infections for the disease. This is the fourth consecutive day that the West African nation is recording less than 700 cases of the virus.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new cases in a tweet on its official handle on Tuesday night in which the agency said Lagos – the epicentre of the virus in the country -had the highest number of cases for the day with 170 infections.

571 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-170

Ogun-65

FCT-45

Kwara-34

Abia-32

Enugu-32

Kano-25

Oyo-22

Ondo-21

Rivers-19

Kaduna-19

Benue-18

Bayelsa-12

Kebbi-12

Nasarawa-11

Akwa Ibom-9

Delta-8

Ekiti-6

Niger-5

Bauchi-3

Imo-3 153,187 confirmed

129,943 discharged

1,874 deaths pic.twitter.com/9Rfi3fdT2s — NCDC (@NCDCgov) February 23, 2021

Aside from Lagos, states with new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria for the day include Ogun, 65; FCT, 34; Kwara, 34; Abia, 32; Enugu, 32; Kano, 25; Oyo, 22; Ondo, 21; Rivers, 19; Kaduna, 19; Benue,18; Bayelsa-12; Kebbi,12; Nasarawa, 11; and Akwa Ibom, 9.

Other states with new infections for Tuesday are Delta -8; Ekiti-6; Niger -5; Bauchi – 3; and Imo -3. Nigeria now has 153,187 confirmed cases.

Recoveries Soar

Since Nigeria confirmed its first case of the disease about a year ago, the number of infected persons have continued to soar. Yesterday’s additional cases mean 153,187 people have contracted the virus.

But as the second wave of the disease begins to wane, the country’s fight against the virus has yielded reasonably results going by the number of people successfully treated and discharged from various parts of Nigeria.

On Tuesday, the NCDC data showed that 129,943 persons have so far become free of the virus but 1,874 deaths have been reported.

Vaccine Gets Nod

Last week, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) approved the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Dr. Mojisola Adeyeye made the announcement during a live briefing. She said that the vaccine can be stored at 2 to 8-degree centigrade.

According to the NAFDAC boss, there are three additional vaccines undergoing evaluation, but the evaluation on Astrazeneca shows that the vaccine is effective against the UK variant of the virus which has been reported in Nigeria.

Dr Adeyeye disclosed that the South African variant has not been reported in Nigeria, adding that the agency has over 30 herbal medicine undergoing review for listing.

The vaccine was recently approved by the W.H.O for emergency use, in a press briefing, NAFDAC says it got the dossier of the vaccine a week ago, and the NAFDAC safety committee went to work immediately to evaluate its safety and efficacy for Nigerians.