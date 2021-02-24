Advertisement

Gunmen Attack Bullion Van, Kill Policeman In Delta

Channels Television  
Updated February 24, 2021

 

One policeman has been confirmed dead and three others injured after gunmen attacked a bullion van belonging to a new generation bank along the Ubulu-Okiti, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The officers were said to be escorting the van when their assailants attacked and carted away an undisclosed amount of money

The Delta State Police Command confirmed the incident on Wednesday via a press statement, noting that other injured officers have been treated and discharged.

According to the statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright, a manhunt has been launched to fish out the perpetrators of the crime.



More on Crime Watch

‘No More Accidental Discharge’: 10 Promises Made By New Rivers CP

Forceful Invasion: Okorocha’s Aide, 13 Others Arraigned In Owerri

Bandits Kill Father And Son, Kidnap Nine Others In Kaduna

Police Arrest Three Herdsmen For Arson, Attempted Murder In Ogun

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV