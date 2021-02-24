Gunmen Attack Bullion Van, Kill Policeman In Delta

One policeman has been confirmed dead and three others injured after gunmen attacked a bullion van belonging to a new generation bank along the Ubulu-Okiti, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The officers were said to be escorting the van when their assailants attacked and carted away an undisclosed amount of money

The Delta State Police Command confirmed the incident on Wednesday via a press statement, noting that other injured officers have been treated and discharged.

According to the statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright, a manhunt has been launched to fish out the perpetrators of the crime.