Lagos Govt To Close Third Mainland Bridge On February 26

The Lagos State Government has announced that there will be a total closure of the Third Mainland Bridge from midnight of Friday, February 26 till midnight of Saturday, February 27.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, says the 24-hour closure would enable the contractors move the equipment used during the rehabilitation process off the bridge completely to allow both the Oworonshoki and Adeniji bound lanes to open fully to traffic.

He explained that the closure was necessary having completed the replacement of the 12 expansion joints and to demobilise the superstructure of the bridge.

Oladeinde urged motorists to use alternative routes.

Third Mainland Bridge: LASG To Shut Bridge For 24hours For Removal Of Equipment Used During The Rehabilitation Works

Having completed the replacement of the 12th expansion joint and to demobilize the superstructure of the Third Mainland Bridge, the Lagos State Government will shut down the Bridge from midnight Friday, 26th to midnight Saturday, 27th February, 2021.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde stated that the total closure of the bridge was slated to enable the contractors move the equipment used during the rehabilitation process off the bridge completely to allow both the Oworonshoki and Adeniji bound lanes open fully to traffic.

The Commissioner, therefore, advised Motorists from Ogudu, Alapere and Gbagada to use Ikorodu Road, Jibowu and Yaba as alternative routes, while Iyana Oworoshoki-bound traffic from Lagos-Island, Iddo, Oyingbo, Adekunle and Yaba are enjoined to use Herbert Macaulay Way, Jibowu and Ikorodu Road as alternative routes.

Oladeinde assured that Traffic Management Personnel would be deployed along the affected routes to minimize and address any traffic impediments during the closure.

Commending Lagosians for their cooperation during the prolonged repair works of the Bridge, the Commissioner assured that the bridge is now safe for use by all and sundry.

Dr. Frederic Oladeinde

Honourable Commissioner for Transportation.