NLC Stages Protest At Corporate Affairs Commission HQ In Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has staged a protest at the Corporate Affairs Commission’s (CAC) Headquarters in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory.

According to the union, the picketing was held over alleged anti-labour matters.

The NLC is accusing the CAC management of clamping down on union members who challenged anti-workers policies.

However, the Trade Union Congress and the NLC are divided on the issue, and this resulted in a clash between members of the unions.

TUC had on Tuesday held a news conference, warning that they will resist the picketing by the Nigeria Labour Congress, but the NLC says it plans to picket the CAC for three days and will not back down.