NPFL 21: Kano Pillars Claim Top Spot, Akwa Utd Hold Enyimba In Aba

Kano Pillars are the new leaders of the Nigeria Professional Football League after beating Sunshine Stars 1-0 at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna.

The midweek matchday 12 fixture had so much to offer both sides. Kano Pillars lost their last match 1-0 to Lobi Stars while Sunshine Stars played 1-1 with Heartland in Akure.

Nyima Nwagua’s goal in the 9th minute made the difference and also shot Sai Masu Gida to the top of the league table. It also secured a 7th win of the season for Coach Lionel Soccia team who are in a good position to compete for the league title.

For Sunshine Stars, it is the fifth defeat in 12 matches, one that will send Coach Gbenga Ogunbote into deep thinking on how to turn things around for the Akure Gunners.

In Aba, the spoils were shared as Enyimba and Akwa United played 1-1. In the first half, the visitors showed more intent to win the contest with Ndifreke Effiong, Charles Atshimene and Seth Mayi missing clear chances to score.

A major talking point happened in the 43rd minute when Charles Atshimene was hacked down by Abiodun Adebayo. Referee refused to book a penalty, instead, he booked Atshimene for simulation.

The first half ended goalless.

In the second half, the People’s Elephant showed more purpose going forward and it paid off in the 53rd minute when Austin Oladapo received a sweet pass from Cyril Olisema and finished calmly to put Enyimba in front.

Akwa United got close to getting the equaliser in the 79th minute. Etim Matthew sent in a cross, Atshimene connected with a fine header but goalkeeper John Noble produced a superb save to keep Enyimba’s lead.

In the last minute of extra time, Akwa United got their equaliser from an unlikely source. Left full back, David Philip followed the ball from a freekick and slot it home to score his first goal for the Promise Keepers and a vital away point.

In Ilorin, there was also late drama. Kwara United denied Abia Warriors their first away win of the season to secure their unbeaten home record. The Warriors took the lead in the 66th minute through Mustapha Jibrin and held on to it till the last minute of the match Alao Danbani scored to rescue a point for the Harmony boys.

In Jos, returning striker, Ibrahim Mustapha scored a brace for Plateau United in their 3-0 win over Jigawa Golden Stars.

Mustapha, who is making a return after a six-month stint in the United Arab Emirates, scored in the 21st and 43rd minutes of the match. Oche Ochewechi scored the opening goal in the 6th minute, displacing his markers and finished brilliantly from 35 yards. This is the 4th win of the season for coach Abdul Maikaba’s team.

Rangers of Enugu dropped to fifth on the log after losing 2-1 to Wikki Tourists in Bauchi. Mohammed Guda scored from the spot to give the hosts the lead. Israel Abia’s goal in the 60th minute put the Flying Antelope back into the contest.

Despite losing Peter Ambrose, the Tourists kept pushing for the win and got it in the fifth minute of added time through Ibrahim Sale. They showed Rangers the never say die attitude.

In Lafia, Nasarawa United beat FC Ifeanyi Ubah 3-0. Adamu Hassan bagged a brace as the Solid Miners recorded their fifth win of the season and moved to 7th on the log.

In Ozoro, Warri Wolves returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Rivers United. Emeka Udo’s goal made the difference.

Matchday 12 action will continue tomorrow with Katsina United taking on MFM FC, Adamawa United will host Lobi stars while Heartland FC will clash with Dakkada FC at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri.

NIGERIA PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Matchday 12 Results (Wednesday)

Kano Pillars 1 Sunshine Stars 0

Enyimba 1 Akwa United 1

Kwara United 1 Abia Warriors 1

Plateau United 3 Jigawa Golden Stars 0

Wikki Tourists 2 Rangers Int’l FC 1

Nasarawa United 3 FC Ifeanyi Ubah 0

Warri Wolves 1 Rivers United 0