Senate Disappointed Nigerians By Confirming Ex-Service Chiefs As Ambassadors – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike says the Senate has disappointed Nigerians by confirming the immediate past service chiefs as ambassadors.

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of the immediate past service chiefs as non-career ambassadors, despite criticisms in some quarters.

Those confirmed include former Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; the former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; and the former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas.

Others are former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, and the former Chief of Defence Intelligence, Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Usman.

Reacting to the development, Governor Wike said Nigerians are not happy that the same lawmakers, who called for the sack of the former service chiefs following their handling of security, confirmed their nomination due to party sentiments and bias.

Wike aired his opinion on the matter, when the Senate Committee on Niger Delta, led by its chairman, Peter Nwaoboshi visited him at the government house in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

He urged the legislators to always carry out their duties bearing in mind that their service is not to their parties but to Nigerians.