Wednesday Update: Boko Haram Strikes Maiduguri, Adesina Redefines Restructuring

We are leading with a deadly attack on Maiduguri, a peace mission by State Governors to Niger State, and Akinwumi Adesina’s eloquent take on how to restructure Nigeria.

Boko Haram Attacks Maiduguri

At least 10 persons were killed on Monday after Boko Haram attacked Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Residents reported hearing multiple gunshots and explosions in the Gomari area. Later, survivors said rocket launchers had been used in the attack.

The military has deployed gun trucks to the area and air surveillance has since commenced.

The terrorists have not launched an attack in Maiduguri for some time and Monday’s incident may not be unconnected with the military’s sustained onslaught on insurgents in the Sambisa forest and other strongholds.

In the past, such aggressive campaigns by the military have forced the insurgents to regroup, sometimes filtering into the state capital, where they launch attacks on soft targets.

Comment: The attack is a distraction from the ongoing military operation, Dikwa Khalifa, a Professor of socio-linguistics and international relations at the University of Maiduguri said.

Marte: The Nigerian Army said it has recovered the Borno state town from the grip of Boko Haram terrorists. The Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Ibrahim Attahiru, had on Sunday given the troops a 48-hour ultimatum to effect the recovery.

Service Chiefs: The House of Representatives has confirmed the appointment of the newly appointed military heads. The Senate is also screening the officials.

Senate: Lawmakers at the red chamber have confirmed the nomination of the immediate past service chiefs as non-career ambassadors, despite criticisms in some quarters.

Governors Visit Niger State

The Nigeria Governors Forum has paid a visit to Minna, the Niger State capital, to sympathise with their colleague, Abubakar Bello.

The Governors are seeking a lasting solution to the state’s recent security woes after 41 students and staff of a secondary school were kidnapped by gunmen in Kagara.

“What we are witnessing is terrorism,” NGF Chairman, Kayode Fayemi, said. “Yes, we may call it banditry, kidnapping; these are the remnants of the actors in the North-East that have found themselves in other parts of the country.

“Our security institutions need to come together. There needs to be better coordination, better sharing of intelligence, and a concerted arrangement and synergy that will enable us to defeat this menace.”

Related: The Governors also paid a visit to former military Presidents, Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar, who commented on the country’s security situation.

Adesina Defines Restructuring

Renowned for his bold ideas, President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina has suggested that Nigeria’s restructuring should be based on economics, not politics.

Adesina, who was speaking virtually at a public lecture in Akure, the Ondo State capital, argued that economic and financial viability is necessary for political viability.

He advocated for states to control their resources while paying a federal tax and harped on the need to diversify revenue sources.

Quote: “Instead of a federal government of Nigeria, we could easily think of the United States of Nigeria or the Commonwealth of Nigeria,” Adesina said. “The old would pass away for the new. We would change the relational mindset between the states and Abuja. The fulcrum will be the states, while the centre will support them, not lord over them.”

Related: President Muhammadu Buhari said his administration’s plan to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty was not an accident. “We didn’t just bump into this, we believe it is something we can deliver on,” he said.

What else is happening?

Amina Mohammed: The UN Deputy Secretary-General has asked the Federal Government to increase investments in young people as a means to ending the insecurity in the country.

Shasha market: Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has ordered the market’s reopening after it was shut down due to a violent clash between traders.

Hope Uzodinnma: The Imo State Governor, after meeting with President Buhari on Tuesday, said he invited the military to Orlu to curb a nascent crisis. He also denied any personal involvement in the arrest of his predecessor Rochas Okorocha over a property dispute.

House of Representatives: A bill seeking to allow states the jurisdiction to set their own minimum wage has passed second reading in the blue chamber.

#EndSARS: The Lagos State Judicial Panel has summoned the Inspector-General of Police after a petitioner alleged the police forcefully took over his N800m property in 2013.

Abia State: A police station in Aba came under attack on Tuesday by yet-to-be-identified persons who reportedly carted away arms and ammunition. They also set the station and vehicle in the premises on fire.

Cryptocurrency: Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, appeared before a Senate Committee to defend the bank’s decision to ban all accounts used for cryptocurrency transactions.

