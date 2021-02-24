Wike Accuses NDDC Of Spending N10bn To Remove Him As Rivers Governor

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nyesom Wike has accused the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) of plotting to oust him from his position as Rivers State Governor.

While addressing the Senate Committee on Niger Delta when they visited him in Port Harcourt, Wike said it is sad that the NDDC has been hijacked by political actors using the commission for their selfish interest.

He said the Commission is failing to perform because they have placed politics above the interest of the people.

“What NDDC does through the supervision of their party is to make sure they vote out some money to ensure certain governors do not return.

“You can imagine NDDC wasting ten billion to remove me here, is the money not wasted now?….. NDDC wasted ten billion naira to remove just one governor,” Wike stated.

The governor further alleged that the NDDC is poorly performing because the presidency and the National Assembly will not allow the commission to carry out its duties judiciously.

He also noted that people from the Southsouth have not helped in making the NDDC do the work for which it was created, in that the Niger Delta people have become enemies to themselves.

As at the time of publishing this report, the NDDC had not responded to Wike’s accusation.

READ ALSO: Abdulrasheed Bawa Promises To Represent Youths As EFCC Boss

In a similar vein, the Rivers State governor said the Senate has disappointed Nigerians by confirming the immediate past service chiefs as ambassadors.

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of the immediate past service chiefs as non-career ambassadors, despite criticisms in some quarters.

Those confirmed include former Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; the former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; and the former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas.

Others are former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, and the former Chief of Defence Intelligence, Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Usman.

Reacting to the development, Governor Wike said Nigerians are not happy that the same lawmakers, who called for the sack of the former service chiefs following their handling of security, confirmed their nomination due to party sentiments and bias.

He urged the legislators to always carry out their duties bearing in mind that their service is not to their parties but to Nigerians.