Court Orders Forfeiture Of Ex-Imo Governor Okorocha’s Properties 

The Imo State High Court in Owerri on Thursday ordered an interim forfeiture of all properties said to be illegally acquired by a former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, while he was in office from 2011 to 2019.

Justice Fred Njemanze gave the order following an application brought by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Louis Alozie on behalf of the state government.

Some of the properties listed in the suit include the Eastern Palm University, Ogboko; the controversial Royal Spring Palm Hotels and Apartments; IBC staff quarters said to have been illegally acquired for the purpose of Rochas Foundation College, Owerri; Magistrate Quarters among others.

The suit had Senator Okorocha’s wife, Nkechi, incorporated trustees of Rochas Foundation and Senator Okorocha himself as the first, second and third respondents against the attorney-general of the state.