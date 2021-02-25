Advertisement

Court Orders Forfeiture Of Ex-Imo Governor Okorocha’s Properties 

Channels Television  
Updated February 25, 2021
Man Bags 15 Years In Prison For N5.2m Fraud
A file photo of a court gavel.

 

The Imo State High Court in Owerri on Thursday ordered an interim forfeiture of all properties said to be illegally acquired by a former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, while he was in office from 2011 to 2019.

Justice Fred Njemanze gave the order following an application brought by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Louis Alozie on behalf of the state government.

 

Ex-Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha

 

Some of the properties listed in the suit include the Eastern Palm University, Ogboko; the controversial Royal Spring Palm Hotels and Apartments; IBC staff quarters said to have been illegally acquired for the purpose of Rochas Foundation College, Owerri; Magistrate Quarters among others.

The suit had Senator Okorocha’s wife, Nkechi, incorporated trustees of Rochas Foundation and Senator Okorocha himself as the first, second and third respondents against the attorney-general of the state.

 



More on Local

Shekau Claims Responsibility For Maiduguri Bombing

Matawalle Receives Repentant Bandits, Calls For Appreciation Of Peace Initiative

Senate Committee Holds Investigative Hearing On Impact Of 5G On Nigerians

VIDEO: Lagos Motorist Knocks Police Officer Into Canal

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV