Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s Father Drowns In Brazil

Father of Liverpool’s shot-stopper, Alisson Becker, has reportedly drowned in a lake near his holiday home in Brazil.

Jose Becker, who had been swimming at a dam on his property was reported missing to local police on Wednesday evening.

The 53-year-old’s body was later discovered after a thorough search by the Cacapava do Sul Fire Department later at 11:59 pm

Police authorities in the town of Lavras do Sul, have told media sources that no foul play was suspected and as such will be treated as an accident.

Jose was a goalkeeper himself at the amateur level, representing Rio Grande do Sul, and provided a great influence on his sons.

Brazilian club giants, Sao Paulo took to their Twitter account to sympathise with Alisson and his younger brother which reads

“With much regret, Sao Paulo FC receives the sad news of the death of Jose Agostinho Becker. father of goalkeepers Alisson and Muriel.Our condolences and solidarity with the two athletes and their families.A lot of strength and a lot of light right now.”

Fliminesze FC, the club side of Alisson’s elder brother, Muriel Becker also sent out their condolences via their Twitter platform

“The Fluminese Football Club deeply regrets the passing of Jose Agostinho Becker father of goalkeepers Muriel and Alisson. We wish all the strength to friends and family.”

Alisson, who is widely regarded as one of the world’s best goalkeepers, joined Liverpool from AS Roma in a record-breaking deal worth £67 million in the summer of 2018.