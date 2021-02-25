PHOTOS: Tears, Tributes As Crew Members Of Ill-Fated NAF Plane Are Buried

Family and friends of the seven officers who died in the Nigeria Air Force Plane (NAF) plane crash could not hold back their tears at the burial ceremony.

The event which was held on Thursday at the national military cemetery in Abuja saw an outpour of emotion from both the young and old as the bodies of the late officers were lowered into the graves amidst tears and wailing.

In an emotion-laden voice, the Chief of the Air Staff Oladayo Amao saluted the supreme sacrifice of the young officers.

He said the loss of the officers must spur all Nigerians to unite in the fight against terrorism, kidnapping, banditry, and all forms of crimes in the country.

The Chaplain of the Nigerian Airforce, Group Captain Dogo Gani took his message from the book of lamentations.

He encouraged family members of the departed officers to look up to God.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) spokesman, Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, had on Sunday, February 21 confirmed the death of all the seven persons on-board the NAF Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft

He noted that the aircraft crashed while returning to Abuja Airport after reporting an engine failure en-route to Minna.

The officers are:

Flight Lieutenant Haruna Gadzama (Captain)

Flight Lieutenant Henry Piyo (Co-pilot)

Flying Officer Micheal Okpara (Airborne Tactical Observation System specialist).

Warrant Officer Bassey Etim (ATOS specialist)

Flight Sergeant Olasunkanmi Olawunmi (ATOS specialist)

Sergeant Ugochukwu Oluka (ATOS specialist)

Aircraftman Adewale Johnson (Onboard Technician).

Below are the photos from the burial ceremony as captured by Channels Television’s photographer, Sodiq Adelakun.