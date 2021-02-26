Civil Servant Rescued From Suspected Kidnappers In Bayelsa

The Bayelsa State Vigilante Force has arrested two suspected kidnappers said to have held a civil servant, Judith Adoga at gunpoint and forced her to different ATM points within the Yenagoa metropolis where they withdrew an undisclosed amount of money from her account.

The kidnapping of unsuspecting residents of the state and forcing them to withdraw their monies from ATM points have been the recent mode of operation by criminals in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The hoodlums had picked their victim at Imgbi Road on February 25 and were moving around town seeking a POS point to make withdrawals when the SWAT Team swoop on them and arrested two suspects – Headman Eniyi and Ebi Tonbofa.

Exhibits recovered from them included a revolver pistol with three rounds of live ammunition.

The Bayelsa State Police Command confirmed the incident via a press statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat.

“You will recall that the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, CP Mike Okoli, had earlier ordered police detectives to fish out the armed robbery gang when similar reports were made to the Police Command,” he said.

“Bayelsa remains one of the safest states for business and for people to stay, hence he will continue to do his best to assist in fighting crime and criminality as enshrined his mandate.”

The arrest by the state-funded vigilante served as a morale booster to the residents of the state and a basis for renewed hope in the state governor, Senator Douye Diri, who has on different occasions said that he wouldn’t place politics with the security of lives and properties.

Meanwhile, the suspects have been handed over to the Special Weapon Tactical team (SWAT) of the State Police Command for further investigation and prosecution.

According to the police authorities, the suspects are cooperating with the investigation and would be charged to court at the conclusion of the investigation.